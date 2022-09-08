Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0021

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $624.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00025949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00300907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001245 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 109.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00029506 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

