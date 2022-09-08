Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.12.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $380.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.74. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.