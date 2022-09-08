Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.90 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.