Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $200.42 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.17. The firm has a market cap of $378.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

