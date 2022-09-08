Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,784,000 after buying an additional 61,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 36,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

