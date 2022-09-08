Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 904 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,059 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,939,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,286,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,398,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $431.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

