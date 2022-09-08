Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 6,783,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,494. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after buying an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 384,747 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

