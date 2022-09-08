Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. CL King decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 859,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,407,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 697,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.