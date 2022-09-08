Harbor Spring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,043,100 VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,043,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. VNET Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $4.58 on Thursday. VNET Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNET. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

