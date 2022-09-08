Harbor Spring Capital LLC Has $35.37 Million Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 5.7% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $35,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Shares of ELV opened at $485.02 on Thursday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.69 and its 200-day moving average is $484.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

