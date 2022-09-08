Harbor Spring Capital LLC Invests $21.72 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,721,000. Match Group comprises about 3.5% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,766 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group Stock Up 6.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 179.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

