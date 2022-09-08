Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.39

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 157082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
