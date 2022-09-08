Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $141,066.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $141,066.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.66 or 0.08487920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00189341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00299037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00784261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00667063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001242 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,537,127 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

