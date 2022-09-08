Head to Head Analysis: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) versus Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 6 0 2.45 Federal Signal 0 1 1 1 3.00

Profitability

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $9.95, suggesting a potential upside of 160.59%. Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Federal Signal.

This table compares Lion Electric and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 219.51% -10.16% -6.59% Federal Signal 7.92% 13.67% 7.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Federal Signal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 12.58 -$43.33 million $0.94 4.06 Federal Signal $1.21 billion 1.96 $100.60 million $1.67 23.49

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lion Electric on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

