Head-To-Head Contrast: Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) & Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Chemomab Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics $18.74 million 1.63 -$65.80 million ($1.26) -0.40 Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.48 million ($1.68) -1.96

Analyst Recommendations

Chemomab Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeglea BioTherapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeglea BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Chemomab Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 225.00%. Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 657.58%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics -1,244.84% -105.49% -81.62% Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -32.70% -30.99%

Risk & Volatility

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency. It also develops AGLE-177, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria. In addition, the company's preclinical pipeline includes AGLE-325 for the treatment of cystinuria, as well as other research programs. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

