Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Trading Down 7.6%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 81,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 231,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.43% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

