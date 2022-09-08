HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.32 EPS.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $73.29.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,006,000 after buying an additional 115,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after buying an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.