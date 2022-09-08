HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $57.26 million and approximately $238.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SSVCoin (SSVCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huncoin (HNCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GiftNet (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arab League Coin (ALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00709529 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

