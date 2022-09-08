Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hess to earn $12.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $117.96 on Thursday. Hess has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 474.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

