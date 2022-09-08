HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 29,069 shares.The stock last traded at $15.71 and had previously closed at $13.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

HilleVax Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($10.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.68) by ($6.38). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

