Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $131.12. 20,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

