Holo (HOT) Market Cap Reaches $350.23 Million

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Holo has a market cap of $350.23 million and approximately $26.81 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00030168 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00090058 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00041534 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002583 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Stargate Finance (STG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003992 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000164 BTC.
Holo Profile
Holo is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holo.host. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.
Buying and Selling Holo
