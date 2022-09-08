Holo (HOT) Market Cap Reaches $350.23 Million

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Holo has a market cap of $350.23 million and approximately $26.81 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00030168 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00090058 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00041534 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003992 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holo.host. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

