Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.09

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and traded as low as $23.07. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 23,288 shares trading hands.
Hongkong Land Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.
