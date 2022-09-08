Hord Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $366,661.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,463.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.65 or 0.09020483 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00873836 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017171 BTC.
Hord Coin Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
Hord Coin Trading
