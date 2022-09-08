Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $10.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

