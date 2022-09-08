Huobi Token Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00024460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $725.19 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00134650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022762 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

