i3 Energy Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.14 (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON I3E opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £292.22 million and a P/E ratio of 831.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. i3 Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40).

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.