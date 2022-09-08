IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Stock Position Increased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. IAMGOLD accounts for approximately 2.1% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.56% of IAMGOLD worth $42,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IAMGOLD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 0.4 %

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 67,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $605.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

