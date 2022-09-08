IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.64. 150,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,303,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$771.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.94.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

