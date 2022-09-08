IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

IGG Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

