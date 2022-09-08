Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 999,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 728,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 613,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,466.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,882 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

