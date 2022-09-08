Ignite Planners LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $220.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

