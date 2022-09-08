Ignite Planners LLC Invests $244,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in HP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

