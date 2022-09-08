Ignite Planners LLC Sells 146 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Adobe stock opened at $379.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

