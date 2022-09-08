Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

IMCR stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 49,514 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Immunocore by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

