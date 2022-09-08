Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $22.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGXF shares. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $17.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -167.64%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.