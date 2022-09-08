InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Head-To-Head Contrast

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for InPlay Oil and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

InPlay Oil currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 156.15%. Valaris has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.55%. Given InPlay Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than Valaris.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

84.9% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InPlay Oil and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $90.84 million 2.34 $91.82 million $1.08 2.26 Valaris $1.23 billion 3.04 -$4.50 billion $0.61 81.69

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99% Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05%

Risk and Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Valaris on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

