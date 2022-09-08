Insider Buying: abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) Insider Acquires 7,223 Shares of Stock

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) insider Alan Devine acquired 7,223 shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £29,975.45 ($36,219.73).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APEO stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 385 ($4.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 605 ($7.31). The company has a market cap of £639.58 million and a P/E ratio of 268.24.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

