Insider Buying: Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Insider Buys A$255,000.00 in Stock

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1 – Get Rating) insider Alison Sarich acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$255,000.00 ($178,321.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers Complii Advisor Bid, which enables automated distribution and acceptance of corporate deals through advisors and brokers; and Account Fast, an account opening App for clients.

