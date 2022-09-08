Insider Buying: Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Purchases £25,125 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Joe Vorih acquired 7,500 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £25,125 ($30,358.87).

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON GEN opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £850.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,797.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 436.18. Genuit Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 765 ($9.24).

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Genuit Group

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

