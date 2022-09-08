Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 203 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,550,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

CRM stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,855,744. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.