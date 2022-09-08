Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $127.71 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

