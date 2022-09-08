Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Valero Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,381 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

VLO opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

