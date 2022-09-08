Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $568,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,629,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $276.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average is $270.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

