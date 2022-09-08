Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

