Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after acquiring an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.