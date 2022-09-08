Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 793 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $195.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

