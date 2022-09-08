Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 2,000 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.05% of Univest Financial worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $13,200,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Univest Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $730.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

