Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading 3.8% Higher

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.73 and last traded at $189.73. 162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

