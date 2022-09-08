Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.58

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 7779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 247,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after buying an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $14,479,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

